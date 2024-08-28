Player collapses to ground after exhausting 37-shot rally at US Open

Andrey Rublev and Arthur Rinderknech engaged in an exhausting 37-shot rally at the US Open on Wednesday, a point that took so much out of them that Rinderknech collapses to the ground afterwards.

Rinderknech was up a set on the No. 6-seeded Rublev, who was serving up 3-1 in the second set of their second-round match. Rinderknech had a break point and returned a serve from Rublev that went up the middle. The two proceeded to trade shots for nearly a minute, with the point culminating in a short ball hit by Rublev that Rinderknech was unable to chase down.

37 SHOTS OF GRUELING TENNIS 🥵 pic.twitter.com/BIxyaRdt5j — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

Rinderknech was so exhausted that he went to the ground and lay there for about 20 seconds while breathing heavily. The point clearly took a lot out of him. Surprisingly, Rinderknech was able to win the game to break Rublev, and then take the second set 7-5.

Temperatures at Flushing Meadows were in the low-90s, with a humidity around 45 percent, making for conditions that felt like 100 degrees outside. Playing a long match and having a long point like that one is exhausting for the players.