Player collapses to ground after exhausting 37-shot rally at US Open

August 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Arthur Rinderknech down on the ground

Andrey Rublev and Arthur Rinderknech engaged in an exhausting 37-shot rally at the US Open on Wednesday, a point that took so much out of them that Rinderknech collapses to the ground afterwards.

Rinderknech was up a set on the No. 6-seeded Rublev, who was serving up 3-1 in the second set of their second-round match. Rinderknech had a break point and returned a serve from Rublev that went up the middle. The two proceeded to trade shots for nearly a minute, with the point culminating in a short ball hit by Rublev that Rinderknech was unable to chase down.

Rinderknech was so exhausted that he went to the ground and lay there for about 20 seconds while breathing heavily. The point clearly took a lot out of him. Surprisingly, Rinderknech was able to win the game to break Rublev, and then take the second set 7-5.

Temperatures at Flushing Meadows were in the low-90s, with a humidity around 45 percent, making for conditions that felt like 100 degrees outside. Playing a long match and having a long point like that one is exhausting for the players.

Andrey RublevArthur Rinderknech
