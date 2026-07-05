Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Aryna Sabalenka wants to get ‘completely drunk’ after losing at Wimbledon

Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Aryna Sabalenka in a yellow outfit
Jan 15, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka gestures during her match against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain in the second round of the women's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka delivered a moment of blunt honesty Sunday after being knocked out of Wimbledon in the Round of 16.

Sabalenka fell in straight sets to Naomi Osaka, the latest in a series of disappointing major performances for the world No. 1 in 2026. After the match, she admitted that her frustration was high, and that she basically needed to forget about the whole sport for a while.

“I feel like I just, I don’t even want to think about ranking at this point,” Sabalenka said. “I just want to go get completely drunk, forget about tennis, and try to get in better shape.”

Sabalenka has failed to win any of the three majors she has entered this year. She lost in the final of the Australian Open and fell in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. In the past, she has been accused of being graceless in defeat, but most people probably won’t argue with these comments.

Osaka, meanwhile, is heading to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. She will face Karolina Muchova on Tuesday for a spot in the last four.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App