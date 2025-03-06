Carlos Alcaraz hit a shot that was impossible to return

Carlos Alcaraz faced Frances Tiafoe in an exhibition match recently, and he showcased some amazing play.

Alcaraz won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the three-set exhibition for what was called a Battle of Legends in Puerto Rico. There were some impressive highlights from the match, but none were more impressive than Alcaraz’s impossible drop shot.

Tiafoe was serving with an advantage leading 4-3 in the second set. He served at Alcaraz’s body, so Alcaraz moved to the middle of the court as he hit a one-handed backhand slice. Alcaraz put so much spin on the drop shot that the ball hopped over to Alcaraz’s side of the court after bouncing, making it impossible for Tiafoe to return.

What a shot!

Alcaraz already has a great variety of shots. He has tremendous speed, good power, and an all-around game. But one area where he has shown great expertise is with his drop shots. Few other players utilize that like he does, and you can see just how awesome he is with them.