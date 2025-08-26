Carlos Alcaraz is getting absolutely roasted for his ‘terrible’ haircut at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz tried to bring the buzz cut back en vogue during the second day of the 2025 US Open. But not everyone was on board.

The Spaniard surprised his fans and competitors alike on Monday when he showed up with a clean-shaven hairdo. The look had some fans remembering when David Beckham got his iconic buzz cut back in 2000.

Welcome back, 2000 David Beckham. pic.twitter.com/RKZT5AjJ8a — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2025

Frances Tiafoe did not mince words when asked to share what he felt about Alcaraz’s haircut.

“It’s horrible,” Tiafoe told reporters. “I mean, it’s definitely terrible. That’s my guy, though. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.’… I don’t know who told him that was good. I don’t know who told him to do that. But it’s terrible.”

Tiafoe comes off court and gets his first look at the new cut for Carlos 👀 pic.twitter.com/fxPCggV5Zz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2025

Some commenters noted that Tiafoe sports a similar haircut, which made his criticism sound questionable. But on the contrary, Tiafoe said that he gets haircuts weekly, making him well-versed in the intricacies of a good buzz cut.

Tennis legend John McEnroe was not a fan either. McEnroe, who is a massive Alcaraz believer, could not resist roasting the youngster while in the booth for his opening-round match against Reilly Opelka.

“First of all his haircut,” said McEnroe. “Did he get the buzz cut from his hairstylist in Spain? He brought him in at Wimbledon. I’m wondering because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city.”

The negative attention did not bother Alcaraz in the slightest against Opelka. He dominated the contest 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the next round.

After securing the win, Alcaraz tried to ask the crowd what they thought about the new haircut.

Carlos polls the crowd on the new haircut 😅 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/RtsvyhAHMP — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

As long as Alcaraz keeps winning, the fans will probably cheer for him no matter what he does with his hair.