Carlos Alcaraz shows excellent sportsmanship at Wimbledon

July 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Carlos Alcaraz hugs Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz is showing that the future of tennis is in good hands thanks to his sportsmanship.

Alcaraz lost in four sets on Sunday in the fourth round at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3. In the third set — the only set Alcaraz won — the 19-year-old won a point with a nice drop shot. Sinner slipped and went to the ground while chasing after the ball.

Rather than celebrate winning the point and just walk away, Alcaraz went over to check on Sinner and give him a fist bump.

That might not seem like much, but after what we saw on Saturday, it’s notable.

Alcaraz showed even better sportsmanship two days earlier in his third round win over Oscar Otte. The chair umpire was going to replay a point after a disputed call. Instead, Alcaraz awareded the point to Otte.

Then after losing to Sinner, rather than pout, Alcaraz credited his opponent for being the better player.

Alcaraz may be headed home, but he left a positive impression on the fans with his play and behavior.

Sinner will now face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

