Carlos Alcaraz shows excellent sportsmanship at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is showing that the future of tennis is in good hands thanks to his sportsmanship.

Alcaraz lost in four sets on Sunday in the fourth round at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3. In the third set — the only set Alcaraz won — the 19-year-old won a point with a nice drop shot. Sinner slipped and went to the ground while chasing after the ball.

Rather than celebrate winning the point and just walk away, Alcaraz went over to check on Sinner and give him a fist bump.

Jannik Sinner on ground while chasing Carlos Alcaraz drop shot , both share a fist bump few seconds later.🤜🤛 [3rd set]pic.twitter.com/5uUZ6URXUJ — Llama Says ☄🌠🚀 (@funnyzeitgist) July 3, 2022

That might not seem like much, but after what we saw on Saturday, it’s notable.

Alcaraz showed even better sportsmanship two days earlier in his third round win over Oscar Otte. The chair umpire was going to replay a point after a disputed call. Instead, Alcaraz awareded the point to Otte.

Sportsmanship of the highest order 👏@carlosalcaraz made sure Oscar Otte's winner counted, in spite of the call correction#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/rV5SY4HzFH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Then after losing to Sinner, rather than pout, Alcaraz credited his opponent for being the better player.

Jannik was the better player and he deserves it! 🤝🏻 Good luck for the rest of the tournament @janniksin! I'll return home excited to work to improve and enjoy many more moments like this! 😀 📸 Ryan Pierse/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/VortRbwkeN — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 3, 2022

Alcaraz may be headed home, but he left a positive impression on the fans with his play and behavior.

Sinner will now face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.