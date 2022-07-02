 Skip to main content
Saturday, July 2, 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas got away with controversial move at Wimbledon

July 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits the ball

Stefanos Tsitsipas got away with a controversial move at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Tsitsipas lost 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) in his exciting third-round match against Nick Kyrgios.

During the second set, a frustrated Tsitsipas backhanded a ball into the lower level of the stands. He was lucky that the bill did not hit any spectators.

Tsitsipas received a code violation for his move.

Kyrgios began to complain that there wasn’t a harsher penalty for his opponent. The Australian compared what Tsitsipas did to what Novak Djokovic did to get disqualified from the 2020 US Open.

Kyrgios started ranting at officials after the play. He called one a “disgrace” for not giving Tsitsipas a harsher penalty.

In addition to hitting the ball into the stands, Tsitsipas also got frustrated and hit a ball off the scoreboard. He received a point penalty for that move. He also seemed to hit a ball towards Kyrgios.

Tsitsipas later apologized for his actions.

The entire match was a circus. Kyrgios hit some serves from unconventional positions. He was ranting and raving throughout the contest, as is his usual style. Tsitsipas was growing frustrated, received coaching, and took a long bathroom break.

The match had just about everything.

