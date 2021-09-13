Daniil Medvedev gave wife Daria a special anniversary present

Daniil Medvedev left himself with no choice but to win the US Open on Sunday against Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev defeated Nole 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first career major. He also stopped Djokovic from winning the Grand Slam.

Sunday also marked the third wedding anniversary for Medvedev and his wife Daria. After winning the match, Medvedev said that he had to win the match because he didn’t have any other gift for his wife.

Daniil Medvedev just won the #USOpen on his wedding anniversary. Good thing, because he didn't have a present ready pic.twitter.com/eUXVYEyzup — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

“It’s the third anniversary for me and my wife. During the tournament, I couldn’t think of a present. So when I went in the final, I thought, ‘I need to find a present fast.’ When I won, the only thing I thought, if I lose I have no time to have a present. So I have to win this match. I love you, Dasha,” Medvedev said.

Well, that sure was some motivation to play his best. Medvedev was on top of his game. He is proving that the US Open is his best event. He reached the finals in 2019, semis in 2020, and he won it all this year. And he gave his wife a memorable anniversary present too.