Details released on death of boyfriend of Aryna Sabalenka

Konstantin Koltsov, a former professional hockey player who had been dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, died earlier this week after officials say he committed suicide.

Russian hockey club Salavat Yulaev revealed in a statement on Tuesday that Koltsov has died at the age of 42. The Miami-Dade Police Department later announced that Koltsov’s death was believed to be a suicide.

A police spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters that Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call at 12:39 a.m. Monday about reports of a man jumping off a balcony at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. The Miami-Dade Police Department’s homicide bureau has taken over the investigation but “no foul play is expected.”

Koltsov played for the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and spent some time with the Pittsburgh Penguins at various points between 2002 and 2006. He won the Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev in 2008 and later served as an assistant coach with the team.

Sabalenka, the No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, was first linked to Koltsov in June 2021. Koltsov publicly supported Sabalenka back in January when she won her second consecutive Australian Open title.

Sabalenka is in Miami this week for the Miami Open, and she had not withdrawn as of Wednesday. She has a first-round bye and is scheduled to face Paula Badosa in the second round on Thursday.