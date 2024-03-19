Boyfriend of tennis player Aryna Sabalenka dies

Konstantin Koltsov, a former professional hockey player who was dating tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, has died.

Russian club Salavat Yulaev revealed in a statement on Tuesday that Koltsov has died at the age of 42. Koltsov played for the Belarus national team in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics and spent some time with the Pittsburgh Penguins at various points between 2002 and 2006.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away,” Salavat Yulaev said in a statement, according to Reuters. “He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. May he rest in peace.”

No cause of death has been given.

Koltsov won the Russian Super League title with Salavat Yulaev in 2008 and later served as an assistant coach with the team.

Sabalenka, the No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player in the world, was first linked to Koltsov in June 2021. Koltsov publicly supported Sabalenka back in January when she won her second consecutive Australian Open title.

Sabalenka lost in the last 16 at Indian Wells last week and is scheduled to play in the Miami Open on Friday. She has not yet commented publicly on Koltsov’s death.