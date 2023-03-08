Florida governor writes letter to Joe Biden on behalf of Novak Djokovic

Florida governor Ron DeSantis wrote a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday on behalf of No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic.

DeSantis followed the lead of Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio in writing the federal government to ask them to allow Djokovic into the country so he can compete in this month’s Miami Open. Djokovic is not allowed to enter the country under current rules because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The Florida politicians have argued that the policies are outdated and lack common sense.

In his letter, DeSantis even asked the president if Djokovic could enter the country if he arrived via boat (a comment on the rule being against foreigners entering the country via air travel).

“The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.

“Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete,” DeSantis wrote in his tweet.

You can read the full letter below.

The only thing keeping Novak Djokovic from participating in the Miami Open tennis tournament is President Biden’s misguided and unscientific COVID-19 vaccination requirement for foreigner travelers.



Mr. President – lift your restrictions and let him compete. pic.twitter.com/fFyhNoUV4S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2023

Djokovic already had to withdraw from Indian Wells after not having a waiver to enter the country approved.

The Miami Open and Indian Wells are both Masters 1000 series events, placing them just a level below grand slams. They are significant events for a top player like Djokovic to miss.