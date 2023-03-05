Report: US government has made decision on Novak Djokovic waiver

The United States government reportedly has made a decision on the waiver request from Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is still prevented from entering the U.S. due to the country’s rules about travelers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The world No. 1 tennis player requested a waiver that would allow him to enter the country in time to compete in the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, an important two-tournament stretch known as the “Sunshine Double.”

According to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FLA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security denied Djokovic’s waiver request.

🚨 BREAKING: We have been told that @DHSgov just denied @DjokerNole's vaccine waiver request, making him ineligible to compete in the US next week in CA & in the @MiamiOpen. @JoeBiden must fix this NOW, grant the waiver & allow him to compete here in the states. https://t.co/TSD10yM8u6 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 3, 2023

Scott and fellow Florida senator Marco Rubio had written a letter to Joe Biden requesting that the president ensure Djokovic could compete in the Miami Open, which begins on March 19.

.@DJokerNole has earned the right to compete in the Miami Open. @SenMarcoRubio and I just have one question: will @JoeBiden let him? pic.twitter.com/D2koXmFUSo — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 3, 2023

In their letter, the senators noted that Biden had previously declared that the pandemic was “over” and that Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged the limitations of vaccinations. They said in their letter that the vaccine mandate was “outdated.”

The White House plans to end the COVID public health emergency on May 11 and will review all policies, including the vaccine requirement for air travel into the U.S.

Djokovic, who meticulously follows a strict health and dietary regiment, has insisted for a few years that he would not get a COVID vaccine. The 22-time major champion has said that he would accept any consequences for his health decision. It’s hard to fathom that he is still facing consequences for this decision so much longer after the policies were first created, and so much longer after so many other countries ended the policies.

Both the Miami Open and Indian Wells are Masters 1000 events, which make them among the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis calendar, and just one level below the grand slam events.

The tennis tournaments have campaigned for Djokovic to be cleared to play.

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a six-time champion of the Miami Open. We hope he is allowed entry into the country so Floridians have the opportunity to see him compete once again. — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 3, 2023

Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen. The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 3, 2023

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also said she hoped Djokovic would be cleared.

Hope to see Novak play at Indian Wells and Miami. https://t.co/5iFIgpQegr — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 4, 2023

Keep in mind, Djokovic was able to compete in the US Open in New York in 2020 and 2021 despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, but not in 2022.