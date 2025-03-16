Larry Brown Sports

Jack Draper, Holger Rune looked like twins during their championship match

Jack Draper and Holger Rune squared off in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Sunday, and the two looked like twins.

Draper and Rune are both outfitted by Nike and happened to be wearing the exact same shirt for the tournament. As if that weren’t enough, they both were wearing white backwards caps and Nike wristbands on both arms.

They were wearing different color shorts and shoes to at least distinguish between themselves.

Jack Draper ready to serve

Of course, Draper is 6-foot-4 and a lefty, while Rune is right handed, so fans know them apart. But for anyone less familiar with the players, they could have easily been confused.

Draper played great and won 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted just one hour and nine minutes. He has won three tournaments on the ATP Tour, and this was the biggest win of his career — his first Masters 1000 victory.

