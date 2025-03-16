Jack Draper, Holger Rune looked like twins during their championship match

Jack Draper and Holger Rune squared off in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Sunday, and the two looked like twins.

Draper and Rune are both outfitted by Nike and happened to be wearing the exact same shirt for the tournament. As if that weren’t enough, they both were wearing white backwards caps and Nike wristbands on both arms.

They were wearing different color shorts and shoes to at least distinguish between themselves.

Draper and Rune wearing the same kit down to the backwards cap. Does anyone else struggle to watch when this happens? So hard to tell who is who!#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/7Rp8V9lhiL — Tennis Weekly Podcast (@tennisweeklypod) March 16, 2025

Of course, Draper is 6-foot-4 and a lefty, while Rune is right handed, so fans know them apart. But for anyone less familiar with the players, they could have easily been confused.

draper – rune final and they're wearing the same kits, pls i want some fun pic.twitter.com/s7PyyjiEp0 — livv🎾🦊 (@livv_hq) March 14, 2025

Doesn't help me half-watch Draper v Rune that they're both wearing literally exactly the same outfit. — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) March 16, 2025

Not only do Rune and Draper look incredibly similar anyway, they're wearing identical kits! This is absolutely ridiculous, have to pay 100% undivided attention to work out what's going on in this match — Moyesball Believer ⚒️ (@moyes4ever) March 16, 2025

Draper played great and won 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted just one hour and nine minutes. He has won three tournaments on the ATP Tour, and this was the biggest win of his career — his first Masters 1000 victory.