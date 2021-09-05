Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win

Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke.

On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.

This was Fernandez’s second straight upset, and her second straight win over a former US Open champion. She beat Naomi Osaka on Friday night, also coming back from down a set to win.

The 18-year-old tricky lefty won 66 percent of her first serve points and took 76 percent of her net points.

Fernandez reached a grand slam quarter for the first time in her career and was pumped up afterwards:

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ HAS DONE IT! The 🇨🇦 youngster rallies to stun former champion Angie Kerber in three sets. pic.twitter.com/4gRGVNKuw3 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021

Fernandez will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach for Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas, added his commentary regarding what makes Fernandez so good.