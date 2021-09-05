Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win
Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke.
On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.
This was Fernandez’s second straight upset, and her second straight win over a former US Open champion. She beat Naomi Osaka on Friday night, also coming back from down a set to win.
The 18-year-old tricky lefty won 66 percent of her first serve points and took 76 percent of her net points.
Fernandez reached a grand slam quarter for the first time in her career and was pumped up afterwards:
LEYLAH FERNANDEZ HAS DONE IT!
The 🇨🇦 youngster rallies to stun former champion Angie Kerber in three sets. pic.twitter.com/4gRGVNKuw3
Fernandez will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.
Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach for Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas, added his commentary regarding what makes Fernandez so good.
Leylah Fernandez shows that it is not necessary to be tall and strong to hit the hell put of the ball. Combo of easy power and taking the ball early makes wonders.
