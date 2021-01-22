Maria Sharapova got $400,000 engagement ring

Maria Sharapova is wearing more than most people’s life savings on her finger.

Sharapova got engaged to fiance Alexander Gilkes last month.

The retired tennis player’s engagement came complete with a highly expensive ring.

Daily Mail reports that the custom Jessica McCormack engagement ring is five carats and costs $400,000. That’s … a lot of cash.

Sharapova and Gilkes have been together since 2018. Prior to that, Sharapova dated a fellow pro tennis player but they broke up in 2015.

Sharapova, 33, won all four grand slams during her career and a total of five singles grand slams. Her career earnings total just under $39 million.

Photo: Yann Caradec/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0