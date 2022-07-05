Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

Nick Kyrgios is doing well on the court after he advanced to the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, but the tennis star appears to have some serious problems in his personal life.

Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in his home country of Australia. According to a report from news.com.au, the 27-year-old is accused of grabbing Passari in an alleged incident that took place in December 2021.

Kyrgios is due in court in Canberra, Australia on Aug. 2. He is facing up to two years in prison if found guilty of common assault.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Kyrgios’ lawyer Jason Moffett said. “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously. Given the matter is before the court … he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

As Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post notes, Kyrgios and Passari began dating in the summer of 2020. They had an argument last October in which Passari accused Kyrgios of cheating in an Instagram post. Police were called to their hotel room. The two broke things off a short time after.

Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets on Saturday to advance to the Wimbledon quarterfinal. He is scheduled to face Christian Garin on Wednesday. A former Wimbledon champion who called Saturday’s match ripped into Kyrgios with some blistering commentary.