Report: Novak Djokovic could receive big news on Australia ban

Novak Djokovic could receive some big news on his ban from Australia.

The 9-time Australian Open champion was unable to compete in this year’s event due to major action taken against him by the Australian government. Djokovic is unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is a requirement to travel to Australia (unless other circumstances are met). Djokovic received a visa because he claimed to have recently recovered from COVID.

Australia’s border forces canceled Djokovic’s temporary visa upon his January arrival in the country due to a technicality (he checked a box saying he hadn’t traveled abroad in the previous 14 days even though he had). Djokovic fought the ruling in court. Despite having a brief legal victory, Australia decided to ban Djokovic for three years. They argued that allowing him in the country would go against Australia’s public messaging on vaccination.

With Djokovic out of his best tournament, Rafael Nadal was able to win and break a three-way tie for the most majors ever.

But Djokovic might have his 3-year ban overturned, according to a report.

The Daily Mail’s Mike Dickson published a story on Monday saying that Djokovic’s ban is likely to be rescinded. Dickson says that Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, is a tennis fan and wants to see Djokovic participate in next year’s event.

“The PM has a close dialogue with Tennis Australia — far closer than the previous administration — and will be minded to rescind the three-year bar on entry after the international incident that unfolded this year,” Dickson wrote.

The Australian Open is still six months away, so there is plenty of time for things to change. For now, Djokovic is probably more concerned about whether the United States will change its travel rules. The Serbian star currently would not be able to travel to the country to participate in the US Open.