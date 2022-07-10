Novak Djokovic shares update on his US Open status after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open.

Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic: "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated." Says it's unlikely he will get an exemption so only chance for the US Open is the rules changing.#Wimbledon — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) July 10, 2022

Under current laws, all non-immigrant non-citizens must be vaccinated to be allowed into the United States. That would exclude Djokovic, who was a finalist in the 2021 US Open before that policy was implemented.

As long as Djokovic’s stance remains unchanged, he has played his last major of the calendar year. He will only have taken part in two of them, as he was also forced to leave Australia ahead of January’s Australian Open.