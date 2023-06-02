Novak Djokovic criticizes French Open fans over booing

Novak Djokovic was left feeling irked on Friday after advancing in the French Open, largely because of the negative response he got from portions of the Roland Garros crowd.

Djokovic defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets to advance to the last 16, but the afternoon was not without some turbulence. He required a medical timeout at the end of the second set, which was met with boos, and at one point during the third set launched a ball in frustration. At various points, he sarcastically applauded the crowd and mock-booed at them in response to jeers.

After the match, Djokovic branded segments of the crowd “disrespectful” and accused some of showing up just to boo him.

“I think the majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player. But there are people who love to boo every single thing you do,” Djokovic said, via Dave James of Yahoo Sports. “That’s something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don’t understand that. But it’s their right. They paid for the ticket. They can do whatever they want.”

Getting booed at times is nothing new for Djokovic, particularly at the French Open. He has had issues with his temper in the past, though he does not seem to have gone too far here. Ultimately, there is not much he can do beyond ignoring it or feeding off it.