Novak Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after French Open win

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd career major on Sunday, and he said he channeled his inner Kobe Bryant heading into the big match.

Djokovic on Sunday defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 to win the French Open. The win was his 23rd in a major, which gives him more singles titles than any male player in tennis history.

To celebrate the feat, Djokovic put on a custom-made jacket that had the number 23 stitched across the right breast. Since the jacket was made ahead of time, Djokovic was asked if it was an indication that he knew he was going to win. Djokovic said it was all part of his “Mamba mentality.”

Novak Djokovic went into today's match with the "Mamba Mentality" pic.twitter.com/bZXldGOJ3y — Action Network Tennis (@ActionNetTennis) June 11, 2023

“Mamba mentality — Kobe Bryant,” Djokovic said. “You know it’s going to happen already before it actually happens. I truly believe in that power and mental power, projecting your thoughts and creating your future. It’s easy to talk now, but I was really believing to my core that I could achieve these limits.”

Kobe described the Mamba mentality as being the best version of yourself and trusting all the hard work you put into accomplishing your goals. Djokovic and many other top athletes operate with that mentality on a daily basis.

Between shouting out Kobe and the special guest he had seated in his box, Djokovic covered many corners of the sports world during and after his historic win.