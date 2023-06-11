Novak Djokovic wears custom jacket after reaching 23 major wins

Novak Djokovic came to the French Open to win a major, and he came prepared with his apparel.

Djokovic on Sunday won the French Open, beating Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in the final for his 23rd career major. The 23 singles titles are more than any male player in tennis history.

To celebrate the occasion, Djokovic put on a custom-made jacket. His jacket had the number 23 stitched over the right breast.

The custom jacket from Novak Djokovic after winning his 23rd Grand Slam title. #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/oVTLOuaUNP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 11, 2023

Djokovic entered the French Open tied with Rafael Nadal for the most ever major wins at 22. Nadal, who is the most dominant clay court player ever, withdrew from the French Open due to an injury. That opened up the field for Djokovic to win at Roland Garros for the third time in his career.

The 36-year-old Serbian star is nowhere near done in his career, so he might have to update his jacket if he wins more majors. He still has Wimbledon and the US Open remaining this year.