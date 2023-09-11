Novak Djokovic breaks out Kobe Bryant shirt to celebrate 24th major

Novak Djokovic won the US Open on Sunday for his 24th career major, and he came prepared with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, N.Y. to win the finals of the tournament. The victory gave Djokovic his fourth career US Open win and first title at the event since 2018.

After winning the event and celebrating his win, Djokovic began the procedure of breaking out all of his gear to commemorate his 24 majors.

Djokovic first put on a T-shirt that paid tribute to the late Bryant, whom the Serbian considered a friend and mentor.

The shirt featured a photo of Djokovic and Bryant, with the words “Mamba Forever” around it.

Novak hits 24 and pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 💙 pic.twitter.com/rDXVUvYe1Z — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

On the back of the jersey was No. 24, which Bryant wore from 2007-2016 while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Novak Djokovic reaches #24, number of his good friend, legend and big tennis fan Kobe Bryant. In the United States. Amazing gesture. pic.twitter.com/TFVULtdjzr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 10, 2023

When Bryant died on January 26, 2020 at the age of 41, Djokovic wrote a tribute to the former NBA player, calling him “a great mentor and friend.”

Djokovic had some words about Bryant a few days later while competing at the Australian Open.

“He was one of the greatest athletes of all time, he inspired myself and many other people around the world. I had that fortune to have a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years,” Djokovic said in January 2020.

“When I needed some advice and support, he was there for me. He was my mentor, my friend, it’s just heartbreaking to see what has happened to him and his daughter. It’s unbelievable.”

Bryant felt similarly, saying that he and Djokovic “had a relationship for a long time.” Bryant also called Djokovic “my guy.”

Djokovic had also paid tribute to Kobe after his French Open win earlier this year.

“Kobe was a close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with the injury and trying to make my comeback. He was one of the people that I relied on the most. He was always there for any kind of counsel, advice, support in the most friendly way,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview on ESPN. “I thought [the shirt] could be a nice symbolic thing to acknowledge him.”

In addition to his Bryant shirt, Djokovic and his entire support team all put on special jackets with the number 24 on them.

Novak Djokovic wearing a customised "24" Lacoste jacket for the trophy ceremony at the #USOpen, where he just became the first player in the Open Era (male or female) to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles. pic.twitter.com/RLqvPiyhT4 — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) September 10, 2023

Djokovic is the first player (male or female) to win 24 majors during the open era of tennis.