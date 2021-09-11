 Skip to main content
Look: Novak Djokovic stares down his box after having serve broken

September 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Novak Djokovic box

Novak Djokovic seemed to be irked after having his serve broken by Sascha Zverev in their semifinal match at the US Open on Friday night.

Djokovic lost the first set 4-6 but rallied to win the next two. The two men were on serve to begin the fourth set, but Zverev got an early break to go up 2-1.

Djokovic was upset about being broken and reacted towards his box, according to ESPN’s announcers. Chris Fowler and John McEnroe said Djokovic looked at his box and gestured to them with his hands. The announcers added that Djokovic spent the entire side change staring down his box.

It’s unclear what exactly what was going on with Djokovic.

The winner of their match will face Daniil Medvedev in the finals.

