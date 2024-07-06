Novak Djokovic taunts Wimbledon crowd after win

Novak Djokovic seemingly had a message for the Wimbledon crowd on Saturday after overcoming Alexei Popyrin in Saturday’s third-round match.

Djokovic once again had to battle to overcome his unranked opponent, as he lost the first set to Popyrin and had to win the fourth in a tiebreak. Popyrin had some support from the crowd as he made Djokovic work, and the Serbian champion seemed to take notice.

After the fourth set win, Djokovic jokingly made like he was playing a “sad violin” for the crowd, using his racket as a prop.

Moving in to the second week 👊@DjokerNole defeats Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4,7-6(3) to reach the 4R#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sOZQtbxSnZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024

Djokovic was having fun, but he has had an adversarial relationship with crowds at times during his career. He probably would have liked more enthusiastic backing at times during his victory.

Thanks to his victory, Djokovic will advance to face Holger Rune in the Round of 16 on Monday.