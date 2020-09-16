Novak Djokovic says he has learned ‘big lesson’ from US Open disqualification

Novak Djokovic says that he has learned a lesson from his disqualification at the US Open.

Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament after he hit a ball in frustration during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta on Sept. 6. The ball inadvertently hit a lines judge.

Djokovic skipped his media appearance after defaulting but later showed some contrition on Instagram.

Now, ahead of the Italian Open, Djokovic said he had learned.

“I’m working mentally and emotionally as hard as I am working physically,” Djokovic said Monday via the AP. “I’m going to take this in as profound as possible for me as a big lesson.”

Djokovic said he did not intend to hit the judge, but he knows the dangers and consequences from wildly hitting a ball in frustration.

The 33-year-old has won 17 grand slams during his tennis career and is trying to catch Rafael Nadal (19) and Roger Federer (20) for the most ever. Losing an opportunity to win a major while not actually losing a match adds more frustration to him for being disqualified from the tournament.