Sunday, September 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic skipped press conference after US Open default

September 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

Novak Djokovic left the grounds at the U.S. Open without speaking to the press following his default on Sunday.

ESPN captured video of Djokovic getting in his car and leaving Flushing Meadows just 23 minutes after defaulting his match for accidentally hitting a linesperson with a ball.

Skipping press duty comes with a $20,000 fine.

Djokovic’s decision to leave without doing press was criticized by many who felt that Djokovic owed the fans and the linesperson an apology for his actions. One of them was former British No. 1 Tim Henman, who defaulted a Wimbledon doubles match in 1995 for a similar incident.

Djokovic has not done much for his reputation this summer. This latest incident won’t help matters.

