Novak Djokovic skipped press conference after US Open default

Novak Djokovic left the grounds at the U.S. Open without speaking to the press following his default on Sunday.

ESPN captured video of Djokovic getting in his car and leaving Flushing Meadows just 23 minutes after defaulting his match for accidentally hitting a linesperson with a ball.

Novak Djokovic left the grounds here in New York just 23 minutes after being defaulted from the US Open. His upcoming fine for not stopping and speaking to the press the least of his worries! Video courtesy of ESPN pic.twitter.com/7DXTRUuNFU — Mark Donaldson (@DonaldsonESPN) September 6, 2020

Skipping press duty comes with a $20,000 fine.

Djokovic’s decision to leave without doing press was criticized by many who felt that Djokovic owed the fans and the linesperson an apology for his actions. One of them was former British No. 1 Tim Henman, who defaulted a Wimbledon doubles match in 1995 for a similar incident.

Djokovic shown on Prime Video leaving US Open in his car, without attending a press conference. Tim Henman: ‘Unfortunately he’s compounding the error. He needs to face up to it, apologise and accept he made a mistake. By, in essence, running away, it’s going to go on longer’. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 6, 2020

Djokovic has not done much for his reputation this summer. This latest incident won’t help matters.