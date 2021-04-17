 Skip to main content
Rafael Nadal had unintentionally savage comment about Grigor Dimitrov

April 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal surprisingly lost to Andrey Rublev in three sets at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday. But before being upset in the quarterfinals, Nadal beat Grigor Dimitrov in shockingly easy fashion.

Nadal steamrolled Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth-round match.

Nadal, whose native language is Spanish, was matter-of-fact when speaking afterwards. He said bluntly that Dimitrov played a “very bad match.”

The quote reads terribly and like Nadal was just being savage. However, it seems a lot worse than it was.

Nadal was just saying that Dimitrov was not himself and that’s the reason the score was so lopsided. In fact, Dimitrov has been dealing with a dental issue that has made him uncomfortable and resulted in him playing so poorly.

So it all makes sense now.

As for why Nadal lost on clay to Rublev though, maybe it’s because Rublev played a very good match.

