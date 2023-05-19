Rafael Nadal announces major news about his playing future

Rafael Nadal on Thursday announced some major news about his playing future.

Nadal announced that he has withdrawn from the French Open. This will be the first time he has not played in the major since making his Roland Garros debut in 2005.

Nadal has been out since injuring his hip at the Australian Open in January. He will be taking some time off in hopes that the rest will help his body get back to normal.

Nadal also indicated that 2024 would likely be his last year.

“I can’t say 100 per cent that [it is] going to be like this because you never know what can happen. But my idea and my motivation is [to] try to enjoy and try to say goodbye [to] all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during [next] year and just try to enjoy that that, being competitive and enjoying being on court,” Nadal said Thursday from his academy in Mallorca.

Nadal has won a record 14 French Open titles and is recognized as the most dominant clay court player ever. His absence from this year’s French Open will open up the tournament to a new winner.

Since 2005, Nadal has only lost three times at the French Open (he withdrew once due to injury).