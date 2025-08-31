Aryna Sabalenka sends message to her boyfriend

Aryna Sabalenka had a fan propose to his girlfriend in the middle of her match at the U.S. Open on Friday, and the romantic gesture may have put her boyfriend on the clock.

A fan in the stands at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., took out a ring and proposed to his girlfriend during a changeover in Sabalenka’s win over Leylah Fernandez. Other fans began to cheer as they saw what was going on, and Sabalenka stopped to enjoy the moment as well.

Sabalenka was asked about the proposal following the match.

“I think it’s the first time that someone proposed during my match. It was a very sweet moment,” Sabalenka told reporters. “I was trying not to start smiling because it’s very cute and I believe they’re super happy right now. I was just trying to keep focusing on my game. It was a great moment, and as I said on the court I wish them a happy marriage.

A reporter then asked Sabalenka if she was “hoping somebody else in the crowd got some ideas” from the proposal. That was clearly a reference to Sabalenka’s boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

“I looked at my boyfriend, yeah. No pressure,” Sabalenka said with a laugh.

Sabalenka’s previously boyfriend, former professional hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, died last year at the age of 42. His death was ruled a suicide. Sabalenka said Frangulis was her greatest source of support while she was grieving, and it sounds like the relationship has progressed quickly.

Frangulis can consider himself put on notice.