Rafael Nadal shares update on his status for US Open

Rafael Nadal will not be competing in the U.S. Open for the second year in a row.

Nadal shared a post on social media Wednesday to update his fans on his playing status for the near future. The 38-year-old Spaniard said he would not be participating in the U.S. Open. Instead, his next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin from September 20-22.

“Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year’s US Open a place where I have amazing memories,” Nadal wrote in his post. “I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don’t think I would be able to give my 100% this time. Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks (sic) to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin.”

This will be Nadal’s fourth Laver Cup appearance. The Laver Cup pits players from Europe against players from the rest of the world in a team format.

This will also be the fourth time in five years that Nadal has not played in the U.S. Open. He has won the event four times during his career.