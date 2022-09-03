Serena Williams gives interesting answer about possible comeback

Serena Willims’ appearance at the US Open was expected to be her last tournament before retirement, but don’t be so sure about that.

Williams lost on Friday night to Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6, 6-7, 6-1 in the third round of the US Open. Williams fought off five match points before finally succumbing.

After the match, Williams conducted an interview with ESPN’s Mary Jo Fernandez. Fernandez lauded Williams for the level of play and competition seen in the match. That prompted her to ask whether Williams would reconsider stepping away from tennis.

Williams lamented not doing more preparation ahead of the tournament.

“I’m literally playing my way into this and getting better. I should have started sooner this year!” Williams said.

She also did not rule out a comeback.

“I don’t think so, but you never know,” Williams said.

Williams, 40, has hardly played this year. She did not participate in the Australian or French Open. She lost in the first round at Wimbledon for the second year in a row. She was making numerous unforced errors and poor shots that she ordinarily would make had she been practicing more.

Giving up tennis and moving on won’t be easy for someone who has done it her entire life like Williams. It remains to be seen whether this was it.