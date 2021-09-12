Video: Dylan Alcott chugs beer out of US Open trophy

Dylan Alcott pulled off a legendary move at the US Open finals on Sunday.

Alcott captured the calendar year Golden Slam when he won the US Open final in the wheelchair quad singles with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Niels Vink.

Alcott, 30, has won 15 majors, four coming in 2021. He also won the gold medal at the Paralympics.

Alcott attended the men’s singles finals between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. He was shown on the big screen during the match and owned the moment. Alcott poured his beer into his US Open trophy and chugged it:

.@DylanAlcott chugging a beer out of his #USOpen trophy is an absolute MOOD pic.twitter.com/YCFJr4GTTj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

That was awesome.

Diede de Groot also captured the Golden Slam with a win on Sunday. There is no word on her chugging ability though.

Who did it better: Alcott, or this US Open fan?