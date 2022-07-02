Video: Nick Kyrgios pulls off impressive trick serve at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios treated fans to a complete experience on Saturday at Wimbledon, including his usual rantings and ravings, and also a trick shot or two.

In the opening set of his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, Kyrgios decided to try an underarm serve. But he didn’t just go underhand; he also went between his legs for a “tweener” serve.

Kyrgios was up 40-0 in the game and caught Tsitsipas off guard. Tsitsipas hit into the net to lose the game, allowing the two to stay on serve at 3-3.

Kyrgios has done a tweener serve before; he received attention at the Australian Open for it.

Nick Kyrgios’ first round match at the Australian Open: Underarm tweener serve 😳

Hit the Ronaldo SIUU ⚽️

Drank a fan’s beer 🍺 Absolute box office. pic.twitter.com/s7iAzPJljC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 18, 2022

He also took note on Friday of Alexander Bublik going underarm at Wimbledon.

I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds 😂🗣 https://t.co/ForU3vEcC0 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 1, 2022

Little moves like that from Kyrgios contributed to frustration that grew from Tsitsipas throughout the match. Tsitsipas ended up hitting a ball into the stands and at a scoreboard, receiving a warning and then violation.