Video: Nick Kyrgios pulls off impressive trick serve at Wimbledon

July 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Nick Kyrgios hits a serve

Nick Kyrgios treated fans to a complete experience on Saturday at Wimbledon, including his usual rantings and ravings, and also a trick shot or two.

In the opening set of his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round, Kyrgios decided to try an underarm serve. But he didn’t just go underhand; he also went between his legs for a “tweener” serve.

Kyrgios was up 40-0 in the game and caught Tsitsipas off guard. Tsitsipas hit into the net to lose the game, allowing the two to stay on serve at 3-3.

Kyrgios has done a tweener serve before; he received attention at the Australian Open for it.

He also took note on Friday of Alexander Bublik going underarm at Wimbledon.

Little moves like that from Kyrgios contributed to frustration that grew from Tsitsipas throughout the match. Tsitsipas ended up hitting a ball into the stands and at a scoreboard, receiving a warning and then violation.

