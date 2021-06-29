Video: Serena Williams in tears after having to withdraw from Wimbledon

Serena Williams was forced to retire from Wimbledon on Tuesday due to an injury, and the 23-time Grand Slam winner was understandably emotional as she left the court.

Williams sustained an apparent ankle injury when she slipped early in her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She tried to continue but fell to the ground in pain during am ensuing volley. Williams was in tears and received a standing ovation as she walked off.

Serena Williams receives a standing ovation from the crowd at #Wimbledon Williams was forced to retire in the first round of after sustaining an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/exFZxJJZGh — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021

Williams has not won a major since 2017. Her 23 major titles are just one short of the record.

Adrian Mannarino also had to retire from his match against Roger Federer due to injury after he slipped on Centre Court. That match was the one right before the Williams-Sasnovich match.