Video: Young fan goes crazy after Novak Djokovic gives him his racket

Novak Djokovic fought back after dropping the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the French Open on Sunday. While he must have been thrilled to win his 19th Grand Slam title, his happiness probably doesn’t compare to that of a young fan who received a gift from the No. 1 player in the world.

After he defeated Tsitsipas, Djokovic handed his racket to a young fan who was sitting courtside with his family. It would be a massive understatement to say that the boy was ecstatic. Check out the video of his reaction:

Djokovic gave his racket to this kid and the kid is in delirium pic.twitter.com/0BUk3syEVZ — Koro (@nonsmoknlifboat) June 13, 2021

Djokovic has received attention in the past for doing much different things to his racket, as you can see in this video. Kudos to him for making that young fan’s day and possibly life.

With the French Open win, Djokovic is now one major championship away from tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most all time.