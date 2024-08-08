 Skip to main content
Noah Lyles clowned online over bronze medal finish in 200m race

August 8, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Noah Lyles wearing a Team USA singlet

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) reacts after competing in a men’s 100m semifinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Both Noah Lyles and his haters got their respective moments during the Paris Olympics.

The American sprinting star Lyles was upset in Thursday’s men’s 200-meter race, finishing with a bronze medal. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took home the gold with a time of 19.46 seconds, earning the first-ever Olympic gold medal in his country’s history as well as the first Olympic gold in the men’s 200m for an African runner. Lyles’ fellow American Kenny Bednarek got the silver with a time of 19.62 seconds, and Lyles had to settle for rounding out the podium with his time of 19.70 seconds.

A bronze medal is obviously still a nice achievement for Lyles. But it was ultimately some egg on the face of Lyles since he was heavily favored to win the race and also confidently declared days before the 200m race that he was going to do so.

As a result, Lyles ended up getting the meme treatment on social media. Here were some of the posts roasting him for the upset loss.

Lyles is known for his showmanship, trash talk, and supreme confidence in himself, which can often rub people the wrong way. Many pro athletes in different sports have also expressed their dislike of him.

Of course, the jokes about Lyles’ performance on Thursday can only go so far. No matter what, Lyles can say that he is an Olympic gold medalist (after winning the men’s 100m race last Sunday). On top of that, it appears there was at least one massive reason for Lyles’ disappointing result in the 200m.

