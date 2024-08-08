Big news about Noah Lyles emerges at Olympics

Some big news about Noah Lyles emerged on Thursday.

Lyles finished third in the men’s 200 meter sprint at the Paris Olympics Thursday. That was a disappointing finish given that he had won gold in the 100 meters and was expected to have a better finish in the 200. However, news emerged shortly after the race that Lyles was running despite being ill with COVID.

Lyles apparently had been diagnosed with COVID on Tuesday but decided to compete anyway.

The 27-year-old sprinter was taken away on a wheelchair after the race.

Lewis Johnson provides an update on Noah Lyles’ condition after he received medical attention following the 200m final. #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/3qRHsNe4JE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Lyles was shown by NBC’s cameras wearing a mask prior to his semifinals heat. Learning now that he had COVID at the time helps explain the behavior.

You can see the race, which was won by Letsile Tebogo.

LETSILE TEBOGO WINS THE MEN’S 200M FOR BOTSWANA! 🇧🇼 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/jL9jm4bTKZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

In addition to having COVID currently, Lyles also battles asthma. It’s unclear whether he will participate in the 4×100-meter relay for Team USA given his condition.