NFL linebacker takes shot at Noah Lyles after gold medal victory

Despite now being an Olympic gold medalist, Noah Lyles is still not quite Mr. Popular.

The American sprinter Lyles was victorious in Sunday’s men’s 100-meter race, winning the gold by five-thousandths of a second in a stunning photo finish. It marked the second Olympic medal for Lyles, who previously won bronze in the men’s 200-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Not everyone showed love for Lyles after his victory though. In particular, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin took to X on Monday morning to take a swipe at Lyles.

“Noah Lyles is my least favorite American,” he wrote. “Good morning.”

Lyles can often rub people the wrong way with his showmanship on the track and his confident antics which border on arrogance for many. He has also gone viral in the past for his controversial takes, including one that last year that angered several NBA stars.

But Lyles, a six-time world champion, backed up his braggodocio in a big way by delivering the gold for the United States on Sunday. Though he has certainly earned the right to talk a little, the work is not yet finished for him. Lyles will also be competing in the 200-meter race on Thursday, so Franklin and others will be getting another opportunity to hate-watch him.