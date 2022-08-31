 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 31, 2022

Usain Bolt files to trademark his signature celebration pose

August 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Usain Bolt points

Aug 18, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Usain Bolt (JAM) celebrates after winning the men’s 200m final in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Olimpico Joao Havelange. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Usain Bolt has not raced since retiring in 2017, but he is remaining active in the business realm.

The Jamaican sprinter filed an application on Aug. 17 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was to trademark his signature lightning bolt celebration.

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” Bolt’s application says of the mark.

Bolt is listed as the owner of the mark. According to the application, he is looking to use the logo on clothing, shoes, jewelry and restaurant, among other things.

The 36-year-old sprinter is known worldwide for his exploits on the track. He is credited with winning eight Olympic gold medals. He won the gold medal at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games for the 100 m, 200 m, and 4×100 m relay. His team was later disqualified for winning the 4×100 m relay in 2008.

Bolt remains the world record holder in both the 100 m (9.58) and 200 m (19.19).

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus