Usain Bolt files to trademark his signature celebration pose

Usain Bolt has not raced since retiring in 2017, but he is remaining active in the business realm.

The Jamaican sprinter filed an application on Aug. 17 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The application was to trademark his signature lightning bolt celebration.

Usain Bolt has filed a trademark application for his victory pose. The filing, made on August 17th, indicates that @usainbolt plans to use the logo in connection with: 1. Sunglasses

2. Jewelry

3. Bags

4. Clothing

5. Sporting goods

6. Restaurants and sports bars#UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/dxuUfPJbE1 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 22, 2022

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” Bolt’s application says of the mark.

Bolt is listed as the owner of the mark. According to the application, he is looking to use the logo on clothing, shoes, jewelry and restaurant, among other things.

The 36-year-old sprinter is known worldwide for his exploits on the track. He is credited with winning eight Olympic gold medals. He won the gold medal at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games for the 100 m, 200 m, and 4×100 m relay. His team was later disqualified for winning the 4×100 m relay in 2008.

Bolt remains the world record holder in both the 100 m (9.58) and 200 m (19.19).