Danica Patrick goes public with new boyfriend Carter Comstock

Danica Patrick has found a new boyfriend.

Patrick shared a photo on Instagram Friday of herself at a beach. In the second photo, she is being kissed by a man. Her caption for the photo says: “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you.” Patrick included a few red heart emojis as well.

Comstock is a co-founder of Freshly, which is a food delivery service.

Patrick, 39, broke up with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers last summer. Rodgers quickly found a new girlfriend and got engaged. That left Patrick seemingly like the woman left out. But she appears to have someone special in her life now.

Comstock must also be pretty special if he passed all of Patrick’s requirements to date her.

H/T Egotastic Sports