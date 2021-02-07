 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers slyly reveals he got engaged to Shailene Woodley

February 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers broke some news on Saturday night while accepting his third NFL MVP award.

Rodgers on Saturday was announced as the league’s MVP, becoming the sixth player in NFL history to win the award at least three times. During his acceptance speech for the virtual event, Rodgers made a surprising revelation.

Rodgers said that getting engaged was one of his accomplishments in 2020. He also thanked his fiancee during his speech, though he did not mention her by name.

The announcement from Rodgers comes two days after we shared a report saying the quarterback was dating Shailene Woodley. Woodley is an actress who starred in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Big Little Lies,” among other credits.

Rodgers was first linked to Woodley shortly after his breakup with Danica Patrick. Apparently all the dating rumors were true.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus