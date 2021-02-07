Aaron Rodgers slyly reveals he got engaged to Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers broke some news on Saturday night while accepting his third NFL MVP award.

Rodgers on Saturday was announced as the league’s MVP, becoming the sixth player in NFL history to win the award at least three times. During his acceptance speech for the virtual event, Rodgers made a surprising revelation.

Rodgers said that getting engaged was one of his accomplishments in 2020. He also thanked his fiancee during his speech, though he did not mention her by name.

For the third time in his career, Aaron Rodgers is crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player. A bad man. pic.twitter.com/3hQPB00HOf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 7, 2021

The announcement from Rodgers comes two days after we shared a report saying the quarterback was dating Shailene Woodley. Woodley is an actress who starred in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Big Little Lies,” among other credits.

Rodgers was first linked to Woodley shortly after his breakup with Danica Patrick. Apparently all the dating rumors were true.