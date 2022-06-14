AEW announces discipline for Jeff Hardy after latest DUI

AEW wrestling star Jeff Hardy was once again arrested for driving while under the influence this week, and it could be quite some time before we see him back in the ring.

Hardy has been suspended indefinitely. AEW president and CEO Tony Khan released a statement on Tuesday saying Hardy has been suspended without pay and will not be allowed back until he completes a treatment program and shows he can stay sober.

Hardy was charged with three different violations in his latest arrest. One of them pertained to the DUI arrest being his third in the past 10 years. Hardy was also charged with DUI in North Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

Hardy, 44, previously wrestled in both WWE and TNA. WWE released him at the end of last year after he declined their offer to send him to rehab.

Hardy and his brother Matt were scheduled for a ladder match on Wednesday’s edition of “AEW Dynamite.”