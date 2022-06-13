Jeff Hardy arrested again for felony DUI

Jeff Hardy’s legal issues are continuing.

The wrestling star was arrested and booked into jail in Volusia County, Fla. on Monday morning for felony DUI. He was charged with three different violations:

– Violations of restrictions placed on a driver’s license

– Driving on a license that has been suspended or restricted

– DUI Alcohol/Drugs third offense in 10 years

Hardy was charged with DUI in North Carolina in 2018 and 2019, and now he’s been charged with DUI in Florida.

Hardy, 44, wrestles in AEW. He previously wrestled in both WWE and TNA. WWE released him at the end of last year after he declined their offer to send him to rehab.

Hardy and his brother Matt were scheduled for a ladder match on Wednesday’s edition of “AEW Dynamite.”