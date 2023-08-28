Bray Wyatt was not following doctors’ instructions at time of death

Bray Wyatt was not following the recommendations of doctors at the time of his death last week.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday that Wyatt was not wearing his doctor-recommended defibrillator when his body was found.

Wyatt was found dead on Thursday inside his home at the age of 36.

According to information shared by TMZ that was obtained through law enforcement records, Wyatt went to take a nap. His girlfriend was concerned when she heard his alarm going off without stopping, so she went to check on him. The wrestler was found not breathing in his bed. He was turning blue.

Wyatt’s girlfriend called 911 while her mother tried to administer CPR to the wrestler. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wyatt had been hospitalized with a heart issue about a week prior to his death. According to TMZ, Wyatt had an appointment with doctors the morning of his death. He was advised to continue wearing an external heart defibrillator, which helps treat people experiencing cardiac arrest.

Wyatt had developed heart complications after becoming sick earlier this year.