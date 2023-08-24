Bray Wyatt has died – dead at age 36

WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — has died at the age of 36, Triple H revealed on Thursday.

Triple H, who is the chief content officer for WWE, said that he received a phone call from Mike Rotunda saying that Wyatt had died unexpectedly earlier in the day.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H wrote.

Wyatt came from a wrestling family. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan. Both his father Mike Rotunda, and two of his uncles — Barry and Kendall Windham — were wrestlers. Wyatt’s brother Taylor Rotunda (aka Bo Dallas) was also a wrestler.

Wyatt was the head of The Wyatt Family in WWE and a three-time world champion in the promotion. He held the WWE championship once and Universal Championship twice.

Wyatt leaves behind four children and his fiancee, ring announcer JoJo. He was said to have dealt with a health issue recently but was close to being cleared to wrestle again.