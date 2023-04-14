Cavinder Twins tease potential entrance to WWE

The Cavinder Twins announced this week that they are foregoing their final year of eligibility to pursue other opportunities. Could their next opportunity be in WWE? That’s what some are wondering, and the twins are not exactly shooting down that possibility.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder were guests on “The Today Show” Thursday. During their appearance, they were asked about speculation that they might enter the world of professional wrestling. The speculation has arisen thanks to the twins’ NIL deal with WWE.

The twins said that they love WWE and their fanbase.

“They’re a great partner and we’re very excited about our future with them,” Haley said.

WWE just parted ways with the Bella Twins. Could they end up replacing them with the Cavinder Twins eventually? Maybe it’s headed that direction.

After spending their entire life playing basketball, perhaps the Cavinders are headed for a change in athletic competition.