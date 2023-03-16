Bella Twins make major wrestling announcement

The Bella Twins have made a major announcement regarding their wrestling careers.

Nikki and Brie are identical twins and formed a notable tag team that performed in WWE known as “The Bella Twins.” They signed with WWE in 2007 and were associated with the organization until this year. However, the two revealed this week that they and WWE agreed to end their contract.

WWE retained the trademark to “The Bella Twins” name, which has left the twins choosing to go by a different name in the future.

On their SiriusXM “Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, Nikki and Brie revealed that they would be going by the “Garcia Twins” name moving forward.

“It’s a day of celebration, a day of excitement. It is the start of a new chapter. We are going back to our roots; we are going back to the names that we were given at birth. Today, we are officially, from here on out, the Garcia Twins,” Nikki said on the show.

“When our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew that we just had to head into this new chapter.”

The two have more media projects in the works than wrestling. In addition to their podcast, the two are set to host a reality dating series called “Twin Love.” The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this summer.