Couple’s incredible wrestling gender reveal goes viral

Gender reveal parties are growing more and more creative with each passing year. One couple’s wrestling-themed reveal had the internet in a chokehold.

A man recently organized a staged wrestling match as the main event for his pregnant sister’s gender reveal party. The fight pitted two very mismatched fighters against one another: a burly man wearing pink trunks and a pink beard versus a little man with dwarfism wearing a blue wrestling singlet.

If the big man in pink won, that meant the baby’s gender was female. But if the little man in blue pulled off an upset, that meant the baby’s gender was male.

This is how I'd want to find out pic.twitter.com/8knv8A5S92 — They Got Me (@PaulTweetsRIP) April 11, 2024

The fight was every WWE fan’s dream. There were ladders, tables, and steel chairs involved in the brawl.

The gender reveal party fight also included some over-the-top theatrics that wrestling fans know and love. After the bigger man appeared to have a victory in hand, the little man smashed a prop bottle on his opponent’s head.

The man in blue seemingly rose from the dead like the Undertaker, performed an epic flip, and won the match. That’s one spectacular way to find out that you’re having a son.

The couple also seemed to be having a blast during the event, which went much more smoothly than David Ortiz’s recent gender reveal party.