Hulk Hogan’s son Nick arrested for DUI in Florida

Nick Hogan, the son of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, was arrested Saturday morning for a rather notable DUI charge.

Hogan, whose real name is Nicholas Allan Bollea, was booked at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 3:55 a.m. Saturday in Clearwater, Florida.

According to the county’s jail records, the 33-year-old was stopped by authorities along Forest Wood Drive for suspicion of driving under the influence. He allegedly refused to let the officers conduct a sobriety test on him.

It’s not Hogan’s first run-in with the law in Clearwater. He once made headlines for a serious car crash in Clearwater back in 2007.

A 17-year-old Hogan crashed his yellow Toyota Supra into a palm tree. Hogan was able to escape the incident relatively unscathed, but it did result in serious brain and eye injuries to passenger John Graziano.

Hogan pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury and was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Hogan and his father were sued by the Grazianos but were eventually able to settle the matter out of court.