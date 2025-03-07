Details emerge about arrest of Johnny Manziel’s mother

Johnny Manziel’s mother Michelle was arrested earlier this month for driving while intoxicated, and some new details have surfaced about the incident.

Michelle Manziel was arrested on March 1 after she was pulled over by police in Kerrville, Texas. According to a new report from TMZ, Manziel was stopped at around 10 p.m. after officers noticed she was driving with a broken tail light.

Police said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol during the stop. They felt Manziel showed signs of intoxication, including having bloodshot eyes and being unsteady on her feet.

Manziel refused to take a breathalyzer test and failed a field sobriety test, according to police. She was then taken into custody and booked for DWI. The 55-year-old was released on $7,500 bond.

Some will look at this story and say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Manziel family. Johnny Manziel played high school football in Kerrville at Tivy High School before he enrolled at Texas A&M in 2011.

Johnny was arrested in 2012 and charged with three misdemeanors in relation to a late-night fight in College Station, Texas, which is where the Texas A&M campus is located. The former quarterback pleaded guilty to a failure to produce identification charge in exchange for two other charges — disorderly conduct and possession of a fictitious driver’s license — being dropped.

Johnny also had off-field trouble during his brief NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014. He had assault charges filed against him by his ex-girlfriend and eventually reached a plea agreement in the case in which he agreed to undergo counseling and be monitored by prosectors. Manziel and the woman reportedly reached a settlement outside of court.

Since his NFL career fizzled out after just two seasons, Manziel has opened up about his struggles with substance abuse.