Update emerges on Chiefs wideout Xavier Worthy’s arrest

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick has released a statement on the arrest of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

The 21-year-old wideout was arrested on Friday night over an alleged assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation, per jail records in Williamson County, Texas. No further details were known about the alleged incident as of Saturday.

Williamson County authorities will not be pressing charges against Worthy, according to Tyler J. Davis and Claire Osborn of the Austin American-Statesman. The district attorney’s office sent out a statement indicating that it has declined the case after speaking with “multiple witnesses” about the matter.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement from Dick’s office read, via the Statesman. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.”

The DA’s office added that it will “continue to evaluate the case” as more information about the incident emerges.

Worthy played a huge role for the Chiefs in his first NFL season. The Texas alum caught 59 passes for 638 yards, ranking second on the team in both categories behind star tight end Travis Kelce. Worthy also led the Chiefs with 6 receiving touchdowns.

This is the second offseason in a row that a Chiefs wide receiver has gotten in trouble with the law after a standout rookie season.